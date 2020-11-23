Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $8.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.50. 493,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

