Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,731.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,622.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,514.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

