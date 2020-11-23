Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

