Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.97 on Monday, hitting $227.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

