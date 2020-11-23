Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.94. 248,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

