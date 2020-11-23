Aua Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

