Aua Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

Visa stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 269,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

