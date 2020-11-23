Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

ADP traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,874. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

