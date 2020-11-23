Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayr Strategies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of AYRSF stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

There is no company description available for AYR Strategies Inc

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit