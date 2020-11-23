Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayr Strategies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of AYRSF stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

