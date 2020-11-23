Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Ayro has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40.

Get Ayro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYRO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 11,302.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.