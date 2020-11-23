Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 173,044 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,044 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 167,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,325,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,619,000 after purchasing an additional 238,070 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 158,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

