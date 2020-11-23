Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 69,876 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $55,055,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. 493,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

