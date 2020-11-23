Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 973 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.14. 193,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

