Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,834 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,196,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $657,995,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.40. 156,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.