Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $444.75. 73,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.14 and its 200 day moving average is $407.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

