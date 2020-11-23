Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

C traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $53.05. 1,345,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,551,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.