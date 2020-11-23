Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

GOOG traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,733.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,514.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.