Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $31.92 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

