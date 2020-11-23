Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 526,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 180,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 229,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 288,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

