Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.58. 123,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.79. The firm has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

