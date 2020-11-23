Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 26,066 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. 363,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

