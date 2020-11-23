Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,948 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,038,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after acquiring an additional 644,925 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 626,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.67. 349,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.