Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,438,984. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

