Bank of America Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

VCTR opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

