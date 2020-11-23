Barclays Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $125.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $79.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.21.

PDD stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

