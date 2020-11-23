Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,906 ($37.97) on Thursday. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.87%.

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93). Insiders purchased a total of 5,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,234 over the last quarter.

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

