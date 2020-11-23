Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

Get Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) alerts:

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.