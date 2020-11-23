BASF SE (BAS.F) (BAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR: BAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/13/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – BASF SE (BAS.F) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BAS stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €57.65 ($67.82). The company had a trading volume of 2,819,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €70.48 ($82.92).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BASF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BASF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.