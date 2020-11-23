Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.15. 402,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,227. The stock has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

