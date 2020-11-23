Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 245,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 72,510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 381,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 185,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 505,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 40,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.73. 575,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

