Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 288,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $70.24. 970,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,664,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

