Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

