Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $524.75. The company had a trading volume of 294,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.84 and a 200-day moving average of $448.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

