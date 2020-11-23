Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.