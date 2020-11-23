Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 398,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,255,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,123,000 after buying an additional 377,180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,115,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 991,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,866 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. 513,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

