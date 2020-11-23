Bellevue Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 788,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. 9,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

