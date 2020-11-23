Bellevue Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

