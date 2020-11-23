Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

