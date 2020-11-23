Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,552. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

