Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

KHC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $32.66. 282,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.