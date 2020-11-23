Berenberg Bank Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCAP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

CCAP stock opened at €16.88 ($19.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.09. The firm has a market cap of $433.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

