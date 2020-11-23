Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.

Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,731 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for about 4.2% of Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

