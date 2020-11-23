Birchview Capital LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 32.0% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.21. 397,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

