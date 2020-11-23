Birchview Capital LP Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for 8.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.14% of Quidel worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 9.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 239.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Quidel by 176.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.73. 48,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.75. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

