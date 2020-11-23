Birchview Capital LP Purchases 40,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Amarin makes up about 0.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth $185,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 67.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 157,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

