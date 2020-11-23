Birchview Capital LP Sells 207,143 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH)

Birchview Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,143 shares during the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health accounts for approximately 6.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 2.97% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.78.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

