Birchview Capital LP Sells 7,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Birchview Capital LP decreased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,912.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,274,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,500,012. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

