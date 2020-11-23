BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,800.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $27,800.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00375189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.03201327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00028397 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

