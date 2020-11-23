Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $193.55 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $193.55 or 0.01056422 BTC on exchanges including Bitkub, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00166050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00239055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00102281 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 102,446.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00366032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,578,658 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, Bitfinex, IDAX, CoinEx, MBAex, Hotbit, BX Thailand, CoinZest, Binance, Gate.io, Bitkub, DragonEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Bitrue, ZB.COM, CoinBene, WazirX, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Korbit, Bitbns, OTCBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Coinsuper, Upbit, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

