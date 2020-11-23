Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 794,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 428,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.